Nets' Kevin Durant Will Likely Undergo MRI After Suffering Right Knee Injury vs. Heat

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will likely undergo an MRI on Monday after exiting Sunday's 102-101 victory over the Miami Heat after suffering a right knee injury, head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters.

Durant went down after Heat star Jimmy Butler fell on his right leg following a drive to the basket.

Durant had 17 points and four rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

The perennial MVP candidate has not had a fully healthy season since rupturing his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals. He missed all of the 2019-20 season and then has intermittently missed time the last two campaigns because of injury.

While Brooklyn is still a quality team when Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving share the floor, Durant is arguably the best player on the planet, and the Nets sorely missed him while he was out of the lineup. Durant has averaged 30.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in 38 appearances this season.