AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

Two shocking losses by Baylor shook up the Associated Press poll heading into Week 11.

The Bears were the last undefeated team in the country until suffering consecutive losses to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, dropping them to No. 5 in the latest poll.

Gonzaga returns to the No. 1 spot after improving to 14-2 with a pair of conference wins.

Here is the full Top 25 after a wild week of college basketball.

AP Poll

1. Gonzaga

2. Auburn

3. Arizona

4. Purdue

5. Baylor

6. Duke

7. Kansas

8. Wisconsin

9. UCLA

10. Houston

11. Villanova

12. Kentucky

13. LSU

14. Michigan State

15. Iowa State

16. USC

17. Illinois

18. Texas Tech

19. Ohio State

20. Xavier

21. Providence

22. Loyola-Chicago

23. Texas

24. Tennessee

25. Connecticut

Baylor has looked unbeatable, but Texas Tech put an end to that with a 65-62 upset Tuesday. Four days later, Oklahoma State came through with a 61-54 win.

Poor shooting was a theme for Baylor, which shot 41.1 percent from the field against Texas Tech and just 31.0 percent against Oklahoma State.

Baylor is the first No. 1 team in AP poll history to lose two home games in a week, per ESPN.

One bad week is not enough to bury the Bears, but it's clear they won't cruise through the Big 12 season.

The Pac-12 also saw a lot of upheaval as Oregon played the role of spoiler with road wins over UCLA and USC, both Top Five teams entering the week.

"We needed a big week. Our guys knew that," Oregon coach Dana Altman told reporters after Saturday's 79-69 win over USC. "I've been talking about a sense of urgency since the Baylor game and how we didn’t have any more room for error. I haven't seen anything like it, but we needed something to jump-start us."

Oregon (11-6) remains outside the Top 25, but the team is a threat going forward.

USC, which suffered its first loss of the season to Stanford on Tuesday, dropped 11 spots to No. 16 in the poll. UCLA now sits at ninth overall.

Gonzaga took advantage of the losses around the country, moving up in the poll after two easy wins over BYU and Santa Clara. Drew Timme scored a combined 62 points in those games, while the Bulldogs have reached 110 points in three straight.

The squad resembles an NBA offense more than a college one.

Auburn climbed to No. 2 in the AP poll after two road wins, including an impressive 81-77 victory over Alabama.

No. 11 Villanova is another team on the rise after earning a 64-60 win at Xavier before a dominant 82-42 showing against Butler. The Wildcats are 13-4 after six straight wins and may be past their early struggles.

The Top 25 could see even more movement next week. Purdue travels to face Illinois on Monday, while Auburn hosts Kentucky on Saturday.