    Video: Inadvertent Whistle Before Joe Burrow's TD Pass vs. Raiders Sparks Controversy

    Erin WalshJanuary 16, 2022

    AP Photo/Jeff Dean

    Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals entered halftime of Saturday's AFC Wild Card game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium with a 20-13 lead, but not without a little controversy. 

    On a third-and-four toward the end of the first half, Burrow scrambled out of the pocket, rushed toward the sideline, and somehow found Tyler Boyd for a 10-yard touchdown pass. It was an incredible play, but a controversial one as an inadvertent whistle was blown while the ball was in the air. 

    NFL @NFL

    JOE BURR-WOW. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleTheJungle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleTheJungle</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperWildCard?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperWildCard</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JoeyB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeyB</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsCIN</a> on NBC<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/1U4Gq33J61">pic.twitter.com/1U4Gq33J61</a>

    Per the NFL rule book, the play should have been blown dead because of the whistle. Instead, the officials ruled a touchdown, and the Bengals went up 20-6. 

    Kevin Seifert @SeifertESPN

    "when an official sounds the whistle erroneously while the ball is still in play, the ball becomes dead immediately" <a href="https://t.co/bN2VeH1r7m">pic.twitter.com/bN2VeH1r7m</a>

    According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league isn't commenting on the play. NBC's rules expert Terry McAulay noted the play shouldn't have resulted in a touchdown by rule. 

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    The NFL isn't commenting on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a>' controversial touchdown, deferring to NBC's rules expert Terry McAulay, who noted the call can't be fixed in replay. <br><br>Said McAulay: "They can't have a touchdown on that play, by rule."<br><br>A huge mistake by Jerome Boger's crew.

    Many were quick to share their reactions to the play on social media, including Raiders guard Denzelle Good and several other NFL players. 

    Denzelle Good @IBeDG_71

    Did they not blow that TD play dead?? That replay was delayed af 🗣🗣🗣🗣

    Denzelle Good @IBeDG_71

    🗣🗣🗣🗣 <a href="https://t.co/NYkyFo8R13">https://t.co/NYkyFo8R13</a>

    Mecole Hardman Jr. @MecoleHardman4

    So when the whistle blow the play not dead ?

    Kenyan Drake™ 🥋 @KDx32

    geez

    Brandon King @BrandonKing4787

    Did the Raiders think he went out of bounds?? lol

    Many fans also weighed in:

    x-PLAYOFF BOUND 9-8🦅🦅🦅 @76ers2021champ

    Although I’m cheering for the bengals…it isn’t fair to the raiders to hear a whistle, assume the play is dead, and then be told they just gave up a touchdown…if they lose by less than 7 this is gonna be talked about like the saints vs rams nfcc back in 2018

    ~ @markfm18

    Why is no one focusing on why the whistle was blown in the first place? There were no penalty flags and burrow didn’t step out of bounds

    . @hater_of_VAR

    To be fair it was a mistake to blow the whistle when the ball was already in the end zone. So they made 2 mistakes on that play

    RedSox1904Champions @Sox1904Red

    Mistake on a mistake. Yes it should have been a replay. No question. But the whistle was so late it didn’t affect the play. If people want to cry about it that’s their business

    The Bengals are looking for their first playoff victory in 31 years. 

