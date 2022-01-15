Warriors' Steph Curry Downplays Hand Injury Scare vs. Bulls: 'I'll Be Alright'

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry allayed concerns regarding a hand injury suffered during the first half of Friday's 138-96 win over the Chicago Bulls.

According to ESPN, Curry said: "Anything that involves the hands, especially the right one, you're a little concerned. But the feeling came back, the strength came back. It hurts, but I'll be all right."

Curry suffered the injury while driving to the basket, but he managed to stay in the game and went on to finish with 19 points, two assists and two rebounds.

Steph, 33, is just two seasons removed from missing all but five games because of a broken metacarpal in his left hand.

Curry said that the previous hand injury was on his mind, but he also downplayed the severity of the latest one, saying: "I have some PTSD from two years ago. When I landed it felt kind of the same, but we'll get it looked at and figure it out. Should be all right."

Golden State's destruction of the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed was impressive given that Curry wasn't his usually dominant self.

The Warriors were also without guard Klay Thompson because of a planned rest day and forward Draymond Green, who is nursing a calf injury.

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga was the star for Golden State on Friday, as he scored a game-high 25 points off the bench in the win.

While Curry has been in a bit of a shooting slump as of late, making fewer than 50 percent of his attempts from the field in nine straight games, he is still enjoying a great season overall for a Dubs team that has the second-best record in the NBA at 31-11.

Overall, Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 three-pointers made per game, putting him in the running to potentially win his third career NBA MVP award.

The Warriors will need the seven-time All-Star to be healthy and productive down the stretch in order to return to championship contention, and his comments suggest he was able to avoid a serious injury Friday.