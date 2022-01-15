Joe Harris Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Would Be 'Very Interested' in Nets SF If Available

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers would reportedly target forward Joe Harris if he's made available by the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 10.

Chris Fedor of cleveland.com reported the Cavs' interest in the veteran sharpshooter Friday on the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast (via HoopsHype).

"If the Nets make Joe Harris available—and I'm not saying that they're going to—but if they make him available, the Cavs would be very interested there," Fedor said.

