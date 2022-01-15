Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Advance to Final at Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

A dominant defensive performance from the Sierra Canyon boys high school basketball team (Chatsworth, California) led to an 81-49 win over Whitney Young (Chicago, Illinois) on Friday in the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions semifinal round.

On the other end, Amari Bailey's 20 points and Ramel Lloyd Jr.'s 14 led the Trailblazers, who are ranked fourth in the latest MaxPreps national high school basketball rankings.

Bailey, who is committed to UCLA, added 10 rebounds to his game-high scoring total.

Lloyd, who is going to Nebraska, scored nine first-half points to help give Sierra Canyon a 34-25 halftime lead:

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, had six points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes (plus-13). He scored five early fourth-quarter points to kickstart a final frame that saw the Trailblazers outscore the Dolphins 32-13:

He and the rest of Sierra Canyon guided a shutdown defensive effort that led to Whitney Young committing 24 turnovers.

Dalen Davis' 14 points led Whitney Young, which advanced to the semifinals after beating New Madrid County Central 57-32.

The Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions is taking place at Missouri State University in Springfield. Per the tournament website, the competition has included 370-plus Division I players and 61 NBA players over the years.

The concept features four national powerhouses taking on four Missouri teams in an eight-team, single-elimination tournament.

Sierra Canyon beat Parkview (Missouri) 63-46 in the first round. Following its victory over Whitey Young, the Trail Blazers will play the winner of the Milton (Alpharetta, Georgia) vs. Paul VI (Fairfax, Virginia) semifinal contest for the tournament championship.

The final is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.