Brian Flores Interviews for Bears, Texans HC Vacancies After Dolphins Exit

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans both announced that they have completed interviews with Brian Flores for their open head-coaching positions.

Flores' three-year tenure as the Miami Dolphins' head coach came to an end Monday.

Though Miami went 24-25 and failed to make the playoffs under Flores, the Dolphins are coming off back-to-back winning campaigns for the first time since 2002-03.

Prior to his time in Miami, Flores worked on the New England Patriots' coaching staff from 2008-18, rising to the rank of linebackers coach in 2016. He took over defensive playcalling duties in his final season in Foxborough, which ended with the Pats earning a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

The 40-year-old Flores' firing in Miami seemed less to do with his performance and more in response to disagreements with the front office, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport providing the scoop that there was "frustration and tension" between the coach and general manager Chris Grier.

The team began rebuilding from scratch in 2019 after a full housecleaning led to general manager Mike Tannenbaum and head coach Adam Gase's exits. Despite that, Flores led a scrappy 2019 team to a 5-4 finish after an 0-7 start.

The 2020 Dolphins were far better, winning twice as many games and finding themselves with a win-and-in opportunity to go to the playoffs had they beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. Miami ultimately lost 56-26 and missed out on the postseason.

Still, hope sprang eternal for 2021 after a successful campaign that featured Miami finishing No. 6 in scoring defense. However, a disastrous seven-game losing streak dropped Miami to 1-7 early as anything that could go wrong did for a Dolphins team that looked like one of the worst in the league.

Miami's defense (coupled with an excellent breakout performance from rookie Jaylen Waddle), though, guided the Fins to a seven-game win streak. Flores' Dolphins allowed just 11.7 points per game during that span.

In doing so, they became the first team in NFL history to have a seven-game winning streak and a seven-game losing streak in the same season, per Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN Sports & Info).

Unfortunately, another blowout loss (34-3 to the Tennessee Titans) knocked Miami from playoff contention. Miami still finished on a high note, defeating the Pats for the third straight time.

Flores' teams may have struggled offensively (No. 25, No. 15 and No. 22 in scoring from 2019-2021, respectively), but the Dolphins played hard and never gave up.

Miami has also been a winning team for two years, and Flores showed his ability to turn around a franchise that had won nine or more games just three times from 2004-2018 prior to his arrival.

In sum, Flores could be a great fit anywhere, especially if he brings along a stout offensive coaching staff.