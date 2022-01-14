Novak Djokovic Detained by Australian Border Authorities After Visa Ruling

MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has been detained by Australian border authorities for the second time since he arrived in Melbourne last week for the Australian Open.

Per CNN's Hannah Ritchie, Helen Regan and Joshua Berlinger, Djokovic was detained per a court-ordered arrangement.

The move came after Australia Immigration Minister Alex Hawke announced on Friday he was using his ministerial discretion to revoke Djokovic's visa on public-interest grounds because the tennis superstar is unvaccinated against COVID-19.

