Georgia's Nakobe Dean Declares for 2022 NFL Draft After CFP Title Win vs. Alabama

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean announced Friday on Instagram that he is forgoing his senior season and declaring for the 2022 NFL draft.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department ranks Dean as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 21 overall prospect in the 2022 draft class. The group's latest mock draft before Monday's College Football Playoff title game had Dean going 16th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pro Football Focus thinks highly of his work, too:

His leadership and intangibles are also big plusses.

Dean helped lead a Georgia defense that allowed a Division I FBS-best 10.2 points per game this past season. He finished the year with 72 tackles (36 solo), six sacks, five pass breakups and two interceptions.

The star linebacker shouldn't wait too long to hear his name called. The Eagles in particular have a need for playmaking linebackers who can rush the passer, and they currently own the 15th, 16th and 19th overall selections.

Dean wasn't the only Georgia player to declare for the draft Friday, as wideout George Pickens announced his intentions to go pro as well.