Texans GM Credits David Culley for Putting HOU in 'Better Position' Despite Firing

The Houston Texans fired head coach David Culley on Thursday after just one season, but general manager Nick Caserio was quick to praise the 66-year-old and credited him for helping dig the franchise out of a "rough" spot.

Caserio told reporters Friday:

"I would say when you rewind here and go back to a year ago ... I'd say the organization was in a pretty rough spot, and I think from where we were then to where we are now, we're in a lot better position. And quite frankly, I think that's because of the leadership and the guidance and the direction that David Culley brought in this football team."

In a statement on Thursday, Caserio said he fired Culley because of "philosophical differences" about the long-term direction and vision for the Texans moving forward.

The second-year GM would not go into details on those differences Friday, but he said it was something he felt he needed to do "that was in the best interest of the organization."

To be fair, Culley should at least receive some credit. Some predicted the Texans would win just one game in 2021. They ended up going 4-13 with rookie quarterback Davis Mills under center.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior, sat out the 2021 season after requesting a trade. In addition, the Texans traded defensive end J.J. Watt to the Arizona Cardinals before the season began and made many other changes in the midst of a rebuild.

The Texans also had two very impressive wins over playoff-bound teams, defeating the Tennessee Titans 22-13 in November and the Los Angeles Chargers 41-29 in December. Mills showed a lot of promise in those games and throughout the season, which was a pleasant surprise for the franchise.

Caserio also told reporters Friday that he doesn't have a time frame to hire a new head coach and said the Texans would be "very deliberate" with the process. However, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo have been linked to the position this week.