Nets' Kevin Durant Fined $15K for Profanity in Interview and Conduct by NBA

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Kevin Durant's use of an expletive during a postgame media session after a Jan. 10 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers has cost him $15,000.

NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell announced on Friday that the Brooklyn Nets superstar has been fined for using "profane language" while speaking to the media and for failing to comply with an NBA security interview as part of the review process.

