Steve Kerr 'Not That Concerned' After Warriors Got 'Butts Kicked' vs. Bucks

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Golden State Warriors were dismantled in Thursday's 118-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but Steve Kerr doesn't think the sky is falling.

“To be honest, I'm not that concerned," the Warriors coach told reporters. "We got our butts kicked, but we're just in a rough patch in our season. It happens to every team, every year pretty much ... we're in a little bit of a rut. We played a team that was ready and played a great, great first half, so we're a little out of sorts and gotta get back on track."

The Bucks went into the locker room ahead 77-38 after taking the Warriors apart on both ends of the floor. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in 30 minutes of action, while the Warriors shot a ghastly 34.7 percent from the floor.

Golden State has lost four of its last five games to drop to 30-11 on the season.

While the Warriors are still the No. 2 seed in the West and two games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies, it's been clear for weeks that not all is right. Stephen Curry is in the midst of a prolonged shooting slump and is now shooting full-season career lows of 42.0 percent overall and 38.4 percent from three. He's making just 27.5 percent of his threes in January.

Klay Thompson has looked very much like a player returning from a 30-month layoff, shooting 35.7 percent from the floor in his three games since getting back on the floor.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Warriors are also playing without Draymond Green, who is dealing with a calf injury. Green is the fulcrum of the Golden State defense, and Kerr highlighted the team's struggles on that end as the most important factor in getting back into a winning rhythm.

The Warriors won't have much time to pick themselves back up with a game in Chicago on tap for Friday night.