Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Top Parkview at Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Despite Bronny James being held to three points, Sierra Canyon earned a 63-46 win over Parkview in Thursday's opening matchup of the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions.

Sierra Canyon trailed 29-28 at halftime amid a flurry of early turnovers but turned it on after the break. Kijani Wright finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Amari Bailey matched him with 16 points.

Ramel Lloyd Jr. added 13 points to round out double-figure scorers for Sierra Canyon.

James' three less famous teammates picked him up on a night when Bronny struggled greatly on both ends of the floor. He made just one of his five field goals, missing all three of his three-point attempts, and had only one assist. The 4-star guard will have a chance to get back in a rhythm when Sierra Canyon plays in Friday's semifinal.

Parkview did not have a double-digit scorer and was held to 38.5 percent shooting from the floor.

Sierra Canyon will play Whitney Young in the winner's bracket semifinal Friday. Whitney Young defeated New Madrid County Central in their opening game.