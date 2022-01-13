Bart Scott Suggests Josh Allen Use Viagra to Help Circulation for Bills' Playoff Game

AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

Former NFL linebacker Bart Scott provided some unique advice to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen ahead of Saturday night's playoff game against the New England Patriots, which could feature wind-chill temperatures below zero.

"Take some Viagra before the game, baby," Scott said Thursday on ESPN's Get Up (via TMZ Sports). "That'll get that circulation going right."

The 2006 Pro Bowler, who played numerous cold-weather games during an 11-year career with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets, insisted it was a genuine statement.

"Viagra was first a heart medicine, right? So, it builds up circulation, which makes sure it gets circulation to the feet," Scott said. "I swear, I'm not trying to be funny."

While players and fans must prepare for downright cold conditions, WGRZ meteorologist Elyse Smith noted neither the severe winds nor snow should factor into the game:

That's good news for the Bills.

When the AFC East rivals faced off at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium in Week 13, significant wind gusts severely limited the team's typically high-powered offense and allowed the Pats to score a 14-10 win with quarterback Mac Jones throwing just three passes.

Cold temperatures can still be an issue, but they shouldn't eliminate large portions of the playbook like wind or snow could.

Allen said Tuesday he's struggled with circulation issues in his feet, so keeping them warm will be his focus throughout the AFC Wild Card Round matchup.

"My toes get really cold and they go numb a little bit, so keeping those suckers as warm and as dry as possible as well as the hands, obviously, that's a big emphasis for quarterbacks," he told reporters. "You need your hands to throw so keeping those extremities as warm as possible."

It's unclear whether Allen, or any other player in Saturday's game, will take Scott up on his idea to increase blood flow, though.