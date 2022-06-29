X

    Spurs' Draft Picks, Roster After Trading Dejounte Murray for Danilo Gallinari

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2022

    Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

    The San Antonio Spurs traded Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    The move has changed the trajectory for the San Antonio franchise and ultimately signals that the Spurs have officially entered a rebuild.

    That said, let's take a look at San Antonio's updated roster and future draft picks.

    2022-23 Projected Roster

    PG: Tre Jones, Josh Primo, Blake Wesley

    SG: Devin Vassell, Romeo Langford, Malaki Branham

    SF: Keldon Johnson, Josh Richardson, Keita Bates-Diop

    PF: Doug McDermott, Danilo Gallinari, Jeremy Sochan

    C: Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins, Jock Landale

    Future Draft Picks

    2023

    First round: Own

    First round: From Charlotte (light protections)

    Second round: From Indiana (heavily protected)

    Second round: Own (heavily protected)

    2024

    First round: Own

    Second round: Own

    Second round: From Lakers

    2025

    First round: Own

    First round: From Chicago (light protections)

    First round: From Atlanta

    Second round: Own

    Second round: From Chicago

    2026

    First round: Own, but can swap with Atlanta

    Second round: From Indiana or Miami

    2027

    First round: Own

    First round: From Atlanta

    Second round: From Miami, Oklahoma City, Houston or Indiana

    Gallinari had a down year for the Hawks, averaging just 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 66 appearances as the team's backup 4 behind the talented John Collins.

    That corresponded with the Hawks—who surprisingly reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago—struggling in general, going just 43-39 on the year, though they did reach the postseason.

    Given the presence of Trae Young, Collins and a slew of talented and versatile wings, a turnaround for the Hawks is expected. But the team taking steps to reshape the roster around its two best players is hardly a surprise given those struggles.

    "Everything is harder. My lunches and dinners taste worse. Going to sleep is harder. Everything is worse when you lose," Collins told The Athletic's Chris Kirschner in January when his own name was making the rounds in trade rumors. "When you win, it covers up a lot of s--t. When you lose, it uncovers a lot of s--t. When you lose, you want the situation to be fixed and figure out a way to handle it, but I know a lot of s--t starts to eke out when you lose like we have. That’s the type of s--t that happens when you're losing. It's part of the job."

    As for Gallinari, his best basketball is probably behind him, but the Italian is still a solid stretch-4 who can provide quality bench minutes and offer a boost on the offensive end. Defensively, he's more of a liability, but that's mitigated somewhat in a more limited role.

