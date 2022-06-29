Spurs' Draft Picks, Roster After Trading Dejounte Murray for Danilo Gallinari

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs traded Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move has changed the trajectory for the San Antonio franchise and ultimately signals that the Spurs have officially entered a rebuild.

That said, let's take a look at San Antonio's updated roster and future draft picks.

2022-23 Projected Roster

PG: Tre Jones, Josh Primo, Blake Wesley

SG: Devin Vassell, Romeo Langford, Malaki Branham

SF: Keldon Johnson, Josh Richardson, Keita Bates-Diop

PF: Doug McDermott, Danilo Gallinari, Jeremy Sochan

C: Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins, Jock Landale

Future Draft Picks

2023

First round: Own

First round: From Charlotte (light protections)

Second round: From Indiana (heavily protected)

Second round: Own (heavily protected)

2024

First round: Own

Second round: Own

Second round: From Lakers

2025

First round: Own

First round: From Chicago (light protections)

First round: From Atlanta

Second round: Own

Second round: From Chicago

2026

First round: Own, but can swap with Atlanta

Second round: From Indiana or Miami

2027

First round: Own

First round: From Atlanta

Second round: From Miami, Oklahoma City, Houston or Indiana

Gallinari had a down year for the Hawks, averaging just 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 66 appearances as the team's backup 4 behind the talented John Collins.

That corresponded with the Hawks—who surprisingly reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago—struggling in general, going just 43-39 on the year, though they did reach the postseason.

Given the presence of Trae Young, Collins and a slew of talented and versatile wings, a turnaround for the Hawks is expected. But the team taking steps to reshape the roster around its two best players is hardly a surprise given those struggles.

"Everything is harder. My lunches and dinners taste worse. Going to sleep is harder. Everything is worse when you lose," Collins told The Athletic's Chris Kirschner in January when his own name was making the rounds in trade rumors. "When you win, it covers up a lot of s--t. When you lose, it uncovers a lot of s--t. When you lose, you want the situation to be fixed and figure out a way to handle it, but I know a lot of s--t starts to eke out when you lose like we have. That’s the type of s--t that happens when you're losing. It's part of the job."

As for Gallinari, his best basketball is probably behind him, but the Italian is still a solid stretch-4 who can provide quality bench minutes and offer a boost on the offensive end. Defensively, he's more of a liability, but that's mitigated somewhat in a more limited role.