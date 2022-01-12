Eric Weddle, Rams Agree to Contract After Jordan Fuller Injury; Had Retired in 2020

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams signed six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle to their roster Wednesday after losing Jordan Fuller to an ankle injury.

Agent David Kanter announced Weddle's return to the Rams, which ends a 23-month retirement. Weddle most recently played for the Rams during the 2019 season before retiring in February 2020.

It's unlikely Weddle will instantly step into a starting role. He's 37 and was clearly on a decline when he left football. Pro Football Focus gave Waddle a 69.0 overall grade in 2019, his lowest mark since the 2008 season.

Nick Scott seems likely to get the first crack at replacing Fuller, who will miss the remainder of the season. It's possible Weddle winds up getting thrown into the mix if Scott struggles at handling Fuller's responsibilities. Fuller handled the Rams' defensive signals, a job Weddle held down during his lone season with the franchise.

The Rams could also be without fellow safety Taylor Rapp, who will have to clear concussion protocol to play Monday night. Having an extra day of rest increases Rapp's chances of passing protocol, but Weddle is a veteran stopgap if the secondary suffers more injuries.

Weddle was a five-time All-Pro across 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Rams.