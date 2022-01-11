Dolphins Rumors: Brian Flores Wanted Authority over GM Chris Grier Before Firing

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores reportedly wanted authority over general manager Chris Grier before his firing Monday, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Jackson reported that Flores "was essentially running the Dolphins building" but "wanted more control" and "wanted the authority formalized, to eliminate the contract annoyance of general manager Chris Grier having final say on the draft and free agency."

Flores also reportedly wanted the final say on "virtually everything" and "more people to report to him."

"What’s strange about this is that Grier—who likes to avoid conflict—basically gave Flores everything he wanted," Jackson wrote. "There wasn’t a single player on the roster that Flores didn’t sign off on. And yet Grier’s deference still wasn’t enough to appease Flores or sooth tensions between the two."

The report noted that while many players liked Flores, others thought he was arrogant and had a "bristling personality." Some reportedly believed he wasn't approachable and that it "was hard to read him."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that "frustration and tension" between Flores and Grier had been an ongoing issue, and team owner Stephen Ross decided to side with his general manager.

Flores' firing was surprising. Despite missing the playoffs in each of his three seasons at the helm, he led the Dolphins to two straight winning campaigns despite taking over a stripped-down roster in 2019.

Miami climbed out of a 1-7 hole to finish 9-8 in 2021, and it was an impressive run given that the team was without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for several games due to injury.

With Flores out in Miami, it appears he won't be without a job for too long. The 40-year-old is reportedly set to interview for the Chicago Bears' head coaching position and is expected to be in the mix for several other vacancies around the league.

It's unclear who the Dolphins may target to fill their open position. However, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could all draw interest.