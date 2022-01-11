Georgia Parade 2022: Route, Date, Time, Live Stream and TV Info

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The University of Georgia is planning a parade Saturday to celebrate the Bulldogs' victory over Alabama on Monday night to win the college football national championship for the first time since 1980.

Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday the preliminary plans call for the celebration to get underway at noon ET followed by a gathering at Sanford Stadium, which is tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. local time.

The Dawgs used a second-half surge to score a 33-18 win over the Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to secure the program's second national title.

Georgia Parade Information

When: Saturday, Jan. 15 at noon. ET

Where: Lumpkin Street and Sanford Stadium in Athens

Watch: TBA

Live Stream: TBA

Georgia has become the home of championship parades in recent months with MLB's Atlanta Braves previously celebrating their 2021 World Series championship in November.

Fans were quick to note they hope the Bulldogs' buses move a little slower than those carrying members of the Braves, which zoomed through downtown Atlanta en route to the club's Truist Park in nearby Cobb County:

The Dawgs opened the 2021 campaign with a tense 10-3 victory over No. 3 Clemson, and then began a run of dominance that saw them win all of their remaining regular-season games by at least 17 points.

Alabama handed them their first loss of the season, a 41-24 defeat in the SEC Championship Game, but the UGA defense returned to form in Monday's title game by holding the Tide to 18 points.

Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense, which were held in check for much of the night, came alive late with a pair of passing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take control. Adonai Mitchell and Brock Bowers were on the receiving end of the game-changing scores.

Kelee Ringo added a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown inside the final minute to bring an end to Bama's comeback efforts and secure the win for the Bulldogs.

It capped an impressive end to the year for Kirby Smart's group, which had blown out second-seeded Michigan in the CFP semifinals.

Georgia and its fans will celebrate the championship Saturday, but the work to defend the title is already well underway. The Bulldogs own the third-best recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' rankings.

The Dawgs are scheduled to kick off the 2022 campaign Sept. 3 when they welcome Oregon to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.