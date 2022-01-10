Bears Rumors: Colts' Morocco Brown Eyed for GM Interview After Ryan Pace Fired

AP Photo

The Chicago Bears reportedly aren't waiting long to start the interview process as they look to replace general manager Ryan Pace.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the NFC North team requested an interview with Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown. Rapoport called Brown a "respected voice" within the Colts organization.

This comes after the Bears announced they fired Pace and head coach Matt Nagy on Monday following the 2021 campaign.

