Report: Elian Soto, Juan's Brother, to Sign Nationals Contract After Mets Rumors

Mitchell Layton

Juan Soto reportedly won't be the only member of his family in the Washington Nationals organization.

According to The Athletic, the Nationals will bring in Soto's younger brother, Elian, when he is eligible to sign with the team. While the timeline could change depending on the rules in a new collective bargaining agreement, currently, the 15-year-old Soto is not eligible to sign with the Nationals until January 2023.

This contradicts previous reports suggesting Soto would sign with the division rival New York Mets.

On Wednesday, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post noted Elian Soto posted a video on Instagram wearing Mets gear with a caption reading "Are you ready for what’s coming this year?"

Davidoff also cited another team official that said many around the league expected Soto, who, like his brother, is being advised by Scott Boras, to sign with the Mets for a bonus of approximately $50,000.

Alas, family ties may have won out here, although it remains to be seen whether the older Soto will even be on the Nationals when his younger brother is ready for the major leagues.

The 23-year-old outfielder is under contract through the 2024 campaign and would likely be a headliner in free agency if he were to hit the open market. After all, he is one of the league's best players with a resume that includes a World Series title, two Silver Sluggers, a batting title and an All-Star selection in just four seasons.

He slashed .313/.465/.534 with 29 home runs and 95 RBI in 151 games last season for the Nationals.

If the younger Soto ends up being anywhere close to the same type of player his brother is, Washington will have another star on its hands.