AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Week 10 Rankings Released

Baylor's bid for a repeat national championship keeps looking better.

The Bears moved to 15-0 with a pair of wins last week to stay put as the top team in the Associated Press men's basketball poll. They are followed by Gonzaga, UCLA, Auburn and USC after losses by Duke and Purdue shook up the Top Five.

Here is the entire poll:

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. UCLA

4. Auburn

5. USC

6. Arizona

7. Purdue

8. Duke

9. Kansas

10. Michigan State

11. Houston

12. LSU

13. Wisconsin

14. Villanova

15. Iowa State

16. Ohio State

17. Xavier

18. Kentucky

19. Texas Tech

20. Seton Hall

21. Texas

22. Tennessee

23. Providence

24. Alabama

25. Illinois

Duke dropped six spots from No. 2 to No. 8 after an upset 76-74 home loss to Miami. The Hurricanes scored the game's last five points in the waning seconds to get their biggest win of the year and remain unbeaten in ACC play.

Four different Miami players were in double figures, and Kameron McGusty put his team ahead for good with 23 seconds remaining.

"We're the real deal, and I think everybody saw that tonight," McGusty told reporters after the game.

Purdue moved back four spots to No. 7 after dropping a 74-69 home game against Wisconsin. The Boilermakers have gotten off to a disappointing 2-2 start in Big Ten play while sitting with a perfect 11-0 record at home.

"We just have to grow up and be tougher, that's it," Purdue coach Matt Painter told reporters. "That was a great lesson for us. You hate to have a loss as a lesson, but that's competition."

Kansas also dropped a game at Texas Tech as conference play ramps up. The Red Raiders pulled off a 75-67 upset despite being without Terrence Shannon and Kevin McCullar, their top two scorers. Bryson Williams scored 22 points, and Clarence Nadolny added 17, while the Texas Tech defense forced 17 Kansas turnovers.

"I thought we were poor right from the jump. I don't think we played as competitive as they did for 40 minutes, even though we had some good possessions," Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters. "We obviously didn't have them prepared to go against a team that really, really tried hard."