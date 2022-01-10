Novak Djokovic Wins Court Case to Stay in Australia; Government May Cancel Visa Again

AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File

An Australian federal judge reinstated Novak Djokovic's visa on Monday, which may allow him to play in the 2022 Australian Open.

Federal Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly also ruled that Djokovic should be released from an Australian quarantine hotel. The Serb, who is unvaccinated against COVID-19, applied for a medical exemption to enter Australia for the tournament because he was infected with the virus in December.

Australian law requires proof of vaccination or proof of infection within the past six months in order for someone to enter the country.

