    Video: John Madden's Family Lights Allegiant Stadium Torch Before Chargers-Raiders

    Doric SamJanuary 10, 2022

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Raiders paid tribute to the late John Madden prior to Sunday's season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. Members of Madden's family were in attendance and lit the torch at Allegiant Stadium.

    Las Vegas Raiders @Raiders

    A Silver and Black tribute.<br><br>We welcomed members of the Madden family to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch inside <a href="https://twitter.com/AllegiantStadm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AllegiantStadm</a>. <a href="https://t.co/OBgbYjp3VI">pic.twitter.com/OBgbYjp3VI</a>

    Allegiant Stadium @AllegiantStadm

    The Madden family lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch 🖤 <a href="https://t.co/0WnpPXXkYd">pic.twitter.com/0WnpPXXkYd</a>

    Madden died Dec. 28 at age 85. The Hall of Famer was a legendary broadcaster and head coach and was one of the most respected personalities in football history. 

    As head coach of the Oakland Raiders, Madden assembled a record of 103-32-7 in 10 years and never had a losing season. He coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

    Soon after retiring from coaching, Madden transitioned seamlessly into broadcasting and became a color commentator for NFL games. He went on to win 16 Sports Emmy awards. He also built a video game empire with his EA Sports Madden NFL games, which were a major influence in growing the sport among younger fans.

    In 2006, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The last game he broadcasted was Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.

    Madden is survived by his wife, Virginia, and his two sons, Joseph and Michael.

