Broncos Rumors: Dan Quinn, Jerod Mayo Among Top HC Options to Replace Vic Fangio

The Denver Broncos are moving on from Vic Fangio after three seasons.

A team official confirmed the Broncos fired Fangio on Sunday, a day after the team completed a 7-10 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Denver went 19-30 in Fangio's three seasons.

The Broncos job is expected to be among the most sought-after head coaching vacancies, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reporting Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett being among the names to watch.

George Paton, who took over the Broncos front office last January, will be leading the search after inheriting Fangio. Paton spent the previous 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, so Mike Zimmer could be another name to watch if he winds up being fired in Minnesota.

Quinn spent parts of six seasons as the Atlanta Falcons head coach before being fired in 2020. The Falcons reached the Super Bowl under Quinn in the 2016 season but only made the playoffs twice during his tenure. He helped spearhead a defensive turnaround in Dallas this season that saw the Cowboys force an NFL-high 34 turnovers.

Mayo has become one of the fastest-rising names in coaching since joining the Patriots in 2019. He previously interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles' head-coaching vacancy last season and displays "rare leadership traits" behind the scenes, per Pelissero.

Hackett may be the favorite if the Broncos plan to make a run at trading for Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The quarterback has thrived in his three years playing with Hackett, winning NFL MVP last season and sitting as the favorite this year. Rodgers' future remains very much up in the air, with the player and the Packers planning a meeting after the season to discuss their plans.

Rumors were already swirling about Rodgers wanting to play in Denver last offseason. The Broncos have an excellent group of young receivers and a solid ground game, with their poor quarterback play being the only hurdle to consistent playoff contention.

If Hackett winds up getting the job, expect the Rodgers rumor mill to heat up again.