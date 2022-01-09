Sasha Banks Rumors: Latest on WWE Creative and When Star's Injury Was Known

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

WWE was reportedly aware Sasha Banks would miss time before making an official announcement Saturday.

Fightful Select reported WWE knew Banks would not be available for the Royal Rumble event, set for January 30, after she went down in a match against Charlotte Flair at a house show. Banks is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a knee injury.

Banks seemed like a strong bet to win the women's Royal Rumble given she had been working with Flair, the SmackDown women's champion, at house shows and has yet to win a the esteemed Battle Royal. Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Asuka are the four women's Rumble winners to date.

If Flair vs. Banks is the company's WrestleMania plan, there should be enough time for The Boss to get healthy before the April 3 event.

WWE seemingly started its pivot Friday night on SmackDown, when Flair announced she would be entering the Rumble match with the aim of choosing her own opponent for WrestleMania. It's likely WWE will use that as a springboard for her plans in the coming months, either via Flair winning or with her feuding with the woman who eliminates her.