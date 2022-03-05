Mavericks' Luka Doncic Won't Play vs. Kings with Toe Injury

AP Photo/LM Otero

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will miss Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a left toe sprain.

Doncic has missed a total of 15 games this season, and the Mavericks are 6-9 without him. He's dealt with ankle issues at various times throughout the year and also spent time in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Despite missing so much time this season, Doncic remains one of the more popular players in the league. He was selected to his third consecutive All-Star Game after putting up averages of 27.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists in 48 games.

Doncic's absence is a major blow to the Mavericks as he is the focal point of the team's offense, especially after the midseason trade of Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

When Doncic sits, fourth-year point guard Jalen Brunson usually takes over the ball-handling duties. Brunson is in the midst of a breakout year with career-high averages of 16.0 points and 5.3 assists.

At 38-15, the Mavericks are in fifth place in the Western Conference. Dallas will need Doncic to recover and return to the lineup soon if it hopes to compete for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.