Woj: 'All Signs' Point to Klay Thompson Returning from Injury for Warriors vs. Cavs

"All signs" are pointing toward Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson making his return to the court Sunday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing nearly. 31 months due to a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles tendon.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on ESPN's NBA Today when speaking with show host Malika Andrews, who asked him whether Sunday was still the target date for Thompson's return (2:10 mark).

"Malika, all signs continue to point toward Sunday against Cleveland for Klay Thompson's return," Wojnarowski said.

"Now, they're still gonna have to green light this perhaps in the next 24 hours. Klay Thompson was with the team in their back-to-back in Dallas, New Orleans, obviously he's traveled back to San Francisco with the group, but all signs I'm told continue to point towards Sunday for Klay Thompson's first game back in two seasons."

Wojnarowski reported on Monday that there was "optimism" Thompson would return for the Cavs game but stated that a "final decision" would be made once the Warriors got back from their two-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans.

Golden State is now back in the Bay Area following its 101-96 road loss to the Pels on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Thompson, a five-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and two-time All-NBA team member, averaged 21.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting in 2018-19, his last NBA season.

Thompson suffered the torn ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. He scored 30 points in 32 minutes before exiting.

The former Washington State star, who Golden State selected No. 11 overall in the 2011 NBA draft, missed the entire 2019-20 season but was set to return for the 2020-21 campaign.

Unfortunately, Thompson suffered a torn Achilles during a November 2020 workout and missed all of last season.

Now it appears Thompson will be making his long-awaited return to the court. He will rejoin a Warriors team that is second in the Western Conference with a 29-9 record.