Rockets Unveil Hot Dog Concession Item Featuring Froot Loops, Mac and Cheese, Bacon

The Houston Rockets haven't gotten people talking much this season from an on-court perspective, but on Friday they started what will surely be a divisive conversation on social media.

Ahead of Friday night's home game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Toyota Center, the Rockets unveiled a unique concession item:

The Rockets are set to start selling one of the most bizarre hot dogs imaginable, topped with macaroni and cheese, bacon and...Froot Loops?

Hot dogs, mac and cheese and bacon tend to go together like peanut butter and jelly, but the addition of Froot Loops is surely what will result in the offering going viral.

While Froot Loops are a beloved breakfast cereal created by Kellogg's in 1963 that features mascot Toucan Sam on the box, most tend to enjoy the product with milk.

There is something to be said for the combination of sweet and savory foods, as that duo has led to some unlikely pairings being enjoyed by consumers over the years.

One popular example is a bacon burger with glazed donuts serving as the bun rather than a traditional roll.

While the bacon mac and cheese Froot Loop jumbo dog may be even more unconventional, it could perhaps lead to an influx of curious fans looking to try it.

The Rockets are a rebuilding team with a Western Conference-worst 11-28 record this season, so it is tough to blame the organization for thinking outside the box when it comes to improving attendance.