Novak Djokovic Allowed to Participate in 2022 French Open Even If Unvaccinated

Novak Djokovic may not be eligible for the Australian Open, but the French Open will be more than happy to have the 34-year-old play in the tournament later this year.

France sports minister Roxane Maracineanu said Friday that Djokovic will be eligible to play at Roland Garros regardless of his vaccination status.

"He would not follow the same organizational arrangements as those who are vaccinated," Maracineanu told FranceInfo radio (h/t Reuters). "But he will nonetheless be able to compete [at Roland Garros] because the protocols, the health bubble, allows it."

