5-Star PF Ron Holland Commits to Texas over UCLA, Arkansas, More

Photo Credit: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

The Texas Longhorns scored one of the biggest recruiting wins available in the 2023 cycle when forward Ron Holland joined their class.

Paul Biancardi of ESPN reported the news Saturday:

Holland, who checks in at 6'8" and 195 pounds, is a 5-star prospect and the No. 10 overall player, No. 3 power forward and No. 1 player from the state of Texas in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Teams such as Kentucky, Memphis, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Texas and Oregon were all interested at one point during the process, so the Longhorns certainly had plenty of competition along the way.

The first thing that jumps out about Holland's game is his versatility.

He can defend multiple positions with his length and athleticism, get out in transition, and score while attacking the basket. Yet Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports noted "his ability to crash the glass may be his biggest strength."

Holland has also made a point of improving his jump shot during his recruitment.

"I worked with my AAU coach and my high school coach on it all year," he said, per Rob Cassidy of Rivals. "I was just working on catch and shoot and shooting off the dribble—all of it. I worked on that and ball-handling."

If Holland can consistently hit from the outside while battling for boards and defending across the frontcourt and wing, he will establish an immediate role for Texas during his freshman season.