Jrue Holiday Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols; Out for Bucks vs. Nets

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday was placed into the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Holiday previously missed time this season with a heel injury.

The Bucks are dealing with an outbreak in their backcourt with Holiday joining Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo and George Hill in the health and safety protocols.

Javonte Smart, Wesley Matthews and Rodney Hood are the only healthy guards currently on the roster. It's possible, if not likely, the Bucks wind up adding a guard via a 10-day hardship exemption ahead of Friday night.

NBA players who test positive must miss a minimum of six days before they can return to action.