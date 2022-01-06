Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Joins Real Salt Lake's Ownership Group

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

NBA legend Dwyane Wade announced Thursday that he will be part of the new ownership group for Real Salt Lake:

Wade purchased a stake in the Utah Jazz last April, four months after the NBA approved the sale of the team to Ryan Smith.

Smith, as well as Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner David Blitzer, have reportedly agreed to buy RSL for nearly $400 million, per Alex Vejar of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Ryan Sweeney, who owns a minority stake in the Jazz, is also on board for the RSL purchase. Sweeney and Wade are part of the Smith-led Smith Entertainment Group.