Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Joins Real Salt Lake's Ownership Group

Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Joins Real Salt Lake's Ownership GroupJanuary 7, 2022
NBA legend Dwyane Wade announced Thursday that he will be part of the new ownership group for Real Salt Lake:
DWade @DwyaneWade
Excited to join the soccer world and be part of <a href="https://twitter.com/realsaltlake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realsaltlake</a> alongside my partners at Smith Entertainment Group <a href="https://twitter.com/RyanQualtrics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RyanQualtrics</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/ryanjsweeney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ryanjsweeney</a>. Let’s go! <a href="https://t.co/HEsPrU5igO">pic.twitter.com/HEsPrU5igO</a>
Wade purchased a stake in the Utah Jazz last April, four months after the NBA approved the sale of the team to Ryan Smith.
Smith, as well as Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner David Blitzer, have reportedly agreed to buy RSL for nearly $400 million, per Alex Vejar of the Salt Lake Tribune.
Ryan Sweeney, who owns a minority stake in the Jazz, is also on board for the RSL purchase. Sweeney and Wade are part of the Smith-led Smith Entertainment Group.