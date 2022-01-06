Lakers Trade Rumors: DeAndre Jordan, Kent Bazemore Moves Interest LA Before Deadline

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly looking into the possibility of parting ways with center DeAndre Jordan and guard/forward Kent Bazemore.

Appearing Wednesday on ESPN's NBA Today, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported that potential trades of Jordan and Bazemore could be made to create roster spots.

Windhorst noted that the Lakers already created a roster spot by trading point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they want more in order to have the flexibility to explore the buyout market when such moves are made.

Los Angeles signed both Jordan and Bazemore during the offseason as part of a roster reconstruction around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The 33-year-old Jordan is a one-time All-Star, two-time rebounding champion, two-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection and three-time All-NBA selection dating back to his time with the Los Angeles Clippers.

He hasn't had a huge role with the Lakers this season, though, appearing in 27 games and averaging 4.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in a career-low 13.2 minutes per contest.

Jordan has been used especially sparingly of late, having not appeared in a game for the Lakers since Dec. 23.

Bazemore is a 32-year-old journeyman known primarily for his three-point shooting ability and perimeter defense. Due to those assets, he was a key role player for the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors in the past.

This season, Bazemore is averaging 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game over 22 contests.

Like Jordan, Bazemore's playing time has waned recently, as he has not appeared in eight of the Lakers' past nine games.

James has been starting at center lately with Davis on the shelf because of a knee injury, and veteran Dwight Howard has been the top center option off the bench, leaving Jordan out of the rotation.

In terms of wings and guards, the Lakers have been leaning on Malik Monk, Avery Bradley, Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker, Carmelo Anthony and Austin Reaves, which has left Bazemore with few opportunities.

Finding buyers for Jordan and Bazemore would allow Los Angeles to bring in some impact players at or around the Feb. 10 trade deadline either via trade or the buyout market.

It has largely been a disappointing season for the Lakers, as they are just 20-19, but they are in the midst of a three-game winning streak and in sixth place in the Western Conference, meaning they could be positioned to go on a run with some savvy additions.