Stephen Curry, Draymond Green Out for Warriors vs. Pelicans with Quad, Hip Injuries

AP Photo/LM Otero

Golden State Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will both miss Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry is dealing with a quad injury, while Green has an injured hip.

Juan Toscano-Anderson will also sit out with an ankle ailment.

The 33-year-old Curry is one of the NBA's most dominant players, and he has largely avoided injury over the past couple of seasons.

Curry was limited to five games in 2019-20 with a broken hand, but he bounced back to appear in 63 of 72 games last season and 35 of 37 this season.

Having won two NBA MVP awards, Curry is in the running for a third with averages of 26.8 points and 6.1 assists per game.

Green has played 33 games this season, averaging 8.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

The two All-Stars have been a big part of the Warriors' resurgence, as they are back to being championship contenders after missing the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.

Golden State has a 29-8 record, tied for the best in the NBA.

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole should take on bigger roles with the veterans unavailable.