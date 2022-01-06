Video: Dirk Nowitzki's Statue Unveiled By Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban unveiled the prototype for a statue honoring franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki during his jersey retirement ceremony following the Mavs' 99-82 home win over the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

"This will be in front of the arena, and the next arena, and the next arena, and it's going to be big," Cuban said in part.

Nowitzki led the Mavericks to their lone NBA championship in 2011, when Dallas upset LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the Finals.

He won the 2006-07 regular-season MVP and the 2011 NBA Finals MVP alongside 14 All-Star Game appearances and 12 All-NBA team honors during his two-decade career, which ended in 2019.

As for the statue, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News relayed more information about it via Nowitzki on Tuesday:

Nowitzki's No. 41 is the fourth retired number from an ex-Maverick, with the others being No. 12 (Derek Harper), No. 15 (Brad Davis) and No. 22 (Rolando Blackman). The Mavs also retired the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's No. 24.