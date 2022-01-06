Lakers' LeBron James Tweets Support for Dwight Howard After NBA 75 Team Snub

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to Twitter to express his support for teammate Dwight Howard, agreeing with a tweet that said the center deserved to be named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Howard admitted to feeling like he was snubbed from the list when it was announced.

"I think that what I have done in my career, there's no way it cannot be recognized," Howard told GQ in November (h/t Hoops Hype). "It was upsetting, at first. But, I didn't take it too seriously. I felt before that I wasn't gonna be on it because it felt like [the NBA] was trying to phase me out."

While he may not be the force that he once was, Howard was arguably the most dominant big man during his heyday. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year made the All-Star team eight times, was a First-Team All NBA in five consecutive seasons and led the league in blocks twice and rebounding five times.

Howard is coming off a 14-point, 14-rebound performance in the Lakers' win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Los Angeles will be back in action on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.