Kyrie Irving Drops 22 Points in Season Debut as Nets Beat Pacers

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving's regular-season debut ended in victory as his team defeated the host Indiana Pacers 129-121 on Wednesday.

Irving scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, where the Nets outscored the Pacers 35-20 en route to the eight-point win.

Nets forward Kevin Durant led all scorers with 39 points, and James Harden added 18 to help Brooklyn dig out of a 19-point deficit. Wednesday marked the first time Durant, Harden and Irving were on the court together since last year's playoffs.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with a 32-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. Lance Stephenson exploded for 30 points off the bench, including 20 in the first quarter alone.

Irving missed the first two months of the season because he not vaccinated against COVID-19, making him ineligible to play home games in New York City.

He would have been eligible to play in most road venues, depending on local guidelines, but the Nets decided in October to bench him until he could become a "full participant."

That has not happened, but the Nets changed course in December when injuries and illnesses rendered the team short-handed. Brooklyn then welcomed Irving back on a part-time basis, but he soon entered the league's health and safety protocols.

He eventually left the protocols and ramped up his activity level before making his season debut versus Indiana.

Irving's debut was a welcome sight for the 24-12 Nets, who broke a three-game losing streak. The 14-25 Pacers have lost six in a row.

Notable Performances

Nets F Kevin Durant: 39 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists

Nets G Kyrie Irving: 22 points, 4 assists, 3 steals

Nets G James Harden: 18 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds

Pacers F/C Domantas Sabonis: 32 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists

Pacers G Lance Stephenson: 30 points, 5 assists

Pacers PG Keifer Sykes: 18 points, 5 assists

What's Next?

The Pacers will host the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Brooklyn will return home to the Barclays Center to take on Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

