Damian Lillard to Miss Blazers' Road Trip to Meet with Specialists for Abdomen Injury

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will miss the team's upcoming six-game road trip so he can meet with specialists regarding his abdominal injury.

Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups confirmed the news to reporters Sunday ahead of the team's contest against the Sacramento Kings. Portland also has a home game slated for Monday before the road swing runs from Jan. 15 to 23.



The 31-year-old hasn't played since a December 31 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The team sits at 14-24 and out of playoff position, and much of that can be traced back to health concerns for Lillard and CJ McCollum, the latter of whom has been out since Dec. 4 because of a collapsed lung.



When healthy, Lillard is one of the league's best playmakers.

The Weber State product is a six-time All-NBA selection, six-time All-Star and member of the NBA's 75th anniversary team who is known for his ability to take over games in clutch moments, extend his attack well beyond the arc and get to the rim off the bounce.

Lillard is averaging 24.0 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game behind 40.2 percent shooting from the field and 32.4 percent shooting from deep this season.

With the star still out, look for the combination of Dennis Smith Jr. and Anfernee Simons to continue to see more playing time.