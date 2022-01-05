NFL Teams Could Lose Draft Pick, Fine for Inappropriate Behavior in Draft Interviews

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood Foundation

NFL teams could face potential discipline, including forfeiting a draft pick, if they don't conduct themselves in a professional manner during predraft interviews with players.

In a league memo sent to all 32 teams obtained by Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, clubs would "forfeit a draft pick between the first and fourth round and be fined a minimum of $150,000 if it’s determined a club representative displayed conduct that is 'disrespectful, inappropriate, or unprofessional' during an interview."

Individual team employees could also be subject to fines and/or suspensions.

