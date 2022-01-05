Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe Apologizes After Exchange with Duke's Mike Krzyzewski

Lance King/Getty Images

Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe has issued an apology for an altercation with Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski during Tuesday's game.

The situation occurred in the second half, when Krzyzewski took exception to Devoe appearing to point at the Blue Devils head coach, who was trying to call timeout as Devoe was making a layup.

"He said 'you don't know who you're talking to,'" Devoe told reporters after the game about the exchange. "But I was just trying to compete with them. That's all there was. So I guess he took it the wrong way. But me as a competitor, I want to beat Duke. I went and apologized after the game and everything like that."

The situation appeared to be fairly innocuous. Krzyzewski appeared to say something to Devoe as he came on to the court before speaking with the officials.

Devoe said he was talking to the Blue Devils bench, but Krzyzewski happened to be in his direct line of sight.

Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner told reporters after the game he will address the situation with Devoe:

"No matter what the situation is, no player should ever talk to an opposing coach. I would talk to Michael and have that private conversation with him. I know Michael Devoe has nothing but the highest level of respect for Coach K. I think anybody in the game of basketball or the game of life would have the same in terms of the highest level of respect, because not only is he one of the greatest in the history of the sport as a coach but he's also just a great human being as well, too."

Georgia Tech was in the midst of a 9-2 run to get within eight points after trailing by 15 points earlier in the second half.

Play resumed without incident following a Blue Devils timeout.

Duke went on to win the game 69-57 to improve to 12-1 overall this season. Krzyzewski has his team ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25. The Blue Devils have won five straight games since a Nov. 30 loss to Ohio State.

The Yellow Jackets have lost six of their last seven games since starting the season 6-1. They are off to an 0-3 start in ACC games.