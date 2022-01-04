Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki: 'Coaching Is the Last Thing I Want to Do'

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Dirk Nowitzki is a Dallas Mavericks legend, but don't expect to see him on the sidelines for them or any other team in a coaching role.

"Coaching is the last thing I want to do," he said, per Jonah Javad of WFAA. "… Other than that, I think all options are on the table."

The comments come before the Mavericks retire Nowitzki's jersey in a ceremony following Wednesday's home game against the Golden State Warriors.

The future Hall of Famer played his entire career for Dallas and built a resume that included a championship, NBA Finals MVP, a league MVP, 12 All-NBA selections and 14 All-Star nods. He is the best Mavericks player in franchise history, and eventually becoming a coach could have been a path in retirement.

While he ruled that out, he did suggest "all options are on the table."

That is notable since he joined the franchise as a special adviser prior to the season. Perhaps he will become more involved at a different level as he is further into retirement.