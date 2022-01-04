Travis Schlenk Says Hawks Plan to Be Active Around 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks are expecting to be active ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

"Yeah, I don’t think there’s any reason for us not to be at this point," general manager Travis Schlenk said Tuesday on 92.9 The Game (h/t Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution). "... I wouldn’t be doing my job if I just stuck my head in the sand and said things are great. I don’t think that’s doing my job."

The Hawks have fallen short of expectations this season, entering Tuesday with a 16-20 record that ranks fourth-worst in the Eastern Conference. The team was shorthanded the past few weeks because of injuries and the COVID protocols, but a 4-10 record in the last 14 games is still not ideal.

It could force the front office to be aggressive in search of players who can turn things around in the second half of the year.

The current roster certainly has what it takes to contend, as evident by last year's run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

There is loads of scoring depth throughout the roster, led by Trae Young who is likely headed to his second All-Star game with averages of 28.4 points and 9.5 assists per game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Atlanta still has options ahead of the trade deadline with several players who could be used as trade bait for a bigger deal.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported in December that Cam Reddish could be available in a trade, while Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer added that the Hawks would "entertain calls" on De'Andre Hunter.

Both players have one more year remaining on their rookie contracts and are in the middle of a logjam on the wing.

Atlanta could add one these players in a package for a star or at least add another established veteran who can upgrade the rotation.