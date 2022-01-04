Novak Djokovic Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Medical Exemption from Australian Open

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Australian Open organizers confirmed Tuesday that reigning Aussie Open champion Novak Djokovic received a medical exemption from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, allowing him to play in the tournament this month.

According to Reuters (h/t ESPN.com), Australian Open representatives released the following statement on the matter:

"Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts.

"One of those was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health. They assessed all applications to see if they met the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation guidelines."

Djokovic has not publicly revealed his vaccination status, but he had expressed doubt about whether he would be able to play in the 2022 Australian Open due to the requirements.

Djokovic's father, Srdjan Djokovic, had told Serbian television before the exemption that Nole was likely to withdraw from the Australian Open, and he compared the tournament's vaccination requirement to blackmail.

The 34-year-old Djokovic is one of the greatest and most accomplished tennis players of all time, with 20 career Grand Slam singles titles to his credit.

Three of those titles came last year, as Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon before falling just short of the calendar Slam by losing to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the U.S. Open.

Djokovic has achieved his greatest success at the Australian Open, winning the tournament a record nine times, including each of the past three years.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic remain the three biggest stars in men's tennis, which is fitting since they are all tied for the Open Era record with 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

Federer is out for the Aussie Open while continuing to recover from injuries that cost him most of last year, while Nadal appears ready to compete after recovering from COVID-19.

Should Djokovic and Nadal both progress through the Australian Open, a final for the all-time Grand Slam singles title lead could be in the offing.