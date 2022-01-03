Lakers' Malik Monk Talks Nick Young Inspiration: Right Arm 'Strictly for Buckets'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Don't expect to see tattoos on the right arm of Malik Monk anytime soon.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard said Monday how his dominant arm is "strictly for buckets," explaining how the idea goes back to something former NBA swingman Nick Young once said.

Young shared a photo in 2014 in which he was getting some fresh ink on his left arm. He later added he was intentionally keeping his right arm tattoo-free:

It may distress Monk to know Young later reversed course and defended his about-face by saying his unblemished arm was "mad I put limitations on it."