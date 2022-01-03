X

    Lakers' Malik Monk Talks Nick Young Inspiration: Right Arm 'Strictly for Buckets'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 4, 2022

    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Don't expect to see tattoos on the right arm of Malik Monk anytime soon.

    The Los Angeles Lakers guard said Monday how his dominant arm is "strictly for buckets," explaining how the idea goes back to something former NBA swingman Nick Young once said.

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    Malik Monk said he was 17 when he heard Nick Young said he only got tattoos on his left arm because his right arm, featuring his shooting hand, was “strictly for buckets,” and so Monk started doing the same thing. He almost has a full sleeve on his L arm but his R is off limits

    Young shared a photo in 2014 in which he was getting some fresh ink on his left arm. He later added he was intentionally keeping his right arm tattoo-free:

    Nick Young @NickSwagyPYoung

    No tats on the right arm Strictly for buckets

    It may distress Monk to know Young later reversed course and defended his about-face by saying his unblemished arm was "mad I put limitations on it."

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.