Warriors' Draymond Green Says 'It Sucked' Quarantining in NBA's COVID-19 Protocols

Draymond Green was not a fan of quarantining while he was in the NBA's health and safety protocols last week.

Specifically, he thought it "sucked."

Green, who cleared the protocols and is eligible to face the Miami Heat on Monday night, isn't too worried about his conditioning after a nine-day absence.

"I feel pretty good. ... You still have to get used to that speed," he told reporters. "But getting back on the court, I feel great."

Maybe he'll be able to get through an episode of The Wire a little quicker now.