    Warriors' Draymond Green Says 'It Sucked' Quarantining in NBA's COVID-19 Protocols

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 4, 2022

    AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

    Draymond Green was not a fan of quarantining while he was in the NBA's health and safety protocols last week.

    Specifically, he thought it "sucked."

    Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

    Draymond Green on quarantining while he was in protocols: “I think it sucked.” He said he realized he needed “to work on his attention span” because he said it would take him 3-4 hours to watch an episode of The Wire and that he needed to focus in more.

    Green, who cleared the protocols and is eligible to face the Miami Heat on Monday night, isn't too worried about his conditioning after a nine-day absence.

    "I feel pretty good. ... You still have to get used to that speed," he told reporters. "But getting back on the court, I feel great."

    Maybe he'll be able to get through an episode of The Wire a little quicker now.

