Karl-Anthony Towns Thanks Jimmy Butler for Time with Timberwolves: 'Appreciate You'

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded Jimmy Butler after he appeared in just 10 games in his second season with the team, but Karl-Anthony Towns is still thankful for the time they spent as teammates even if it wasn't always smooth sailing.

"Thank you Jimmy, appreciate you," Towns said. "No matter that we didn't see eye-to-eye, alright f--k it, we didn't see eye-to-eye. We don't have to. But guess what? We got the job done on the court. We gave the Wolves a chance to be in the playoffs. We did that. Thankful."

While there is no questioning of Towns' talent after the Timberwolves selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NBA draft, the team has not exactly found much on-court success.

In fact, Minnesota's only playoff appearance during the Towns era came in 2017-18 when Butler was also on the roster and led the team in scoring with 22.2 points per game.

The Timberwolves lost in the first round to the Houston Rockets in five games, but it seemed to be a significant step in the right direction for a franchise that had not previously been to the playoffs since the 2003-04 campaign.

That turned out not to be the case.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Minnesota moved Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers in November of the next season after he requested a trade during the offseason. There was also the infamous practice where he apparently yelled at and challenged the likes of Towns, Andrew Wiggins, head coach Tom Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden.

He also found success against his fellow starters while teaming up with backup players.

Cameras also picked up Butler and Towns talking trash to each other during a May game between the Timberwolves and Miami Heat:

To hear Towns tell it now, he is grateful for the time he spent with his former teammate, which resulted in the one playoff appearance of his career.

The Timberwolves could change that this season, though, as they are in position to make the play-in tournament as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference at 16-20.