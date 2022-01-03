NFL Exec: 'Nobody' Can Match Up with Mahomes' Chiefs Despite Titans Being No. 1 Seed

AP Photo/David Dermer

The Kansas City Chiefs no longer have the inside track for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but many still peg them as the favorites to reach the Super Bowl.

An AFC executive broke down the situation to Mike Sando of The Athletic:



"Not concerned about Kansas City at all. The combination of their quarterback (Patrick Mahomes) with (Travis) Kelce and (Tyreek) Hill, I think they are the ‘1’ seed every year. How long of a memory do we need to say they repped the AFC in the last two Super Bowls? We can talk about seeds, but I want to know who can match up with these three guys. The answer is nobody."

The Chiefs had a chance to clinch the conference's only bye and home-field advantage through the playoffs with a win on Sunday, but they suffered a surprising 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase showed they can match up with Mahomes and company, although it might be difficult for them to repeat that success, especially in the playoffs.

The Week 17 loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Chiefs, but even that came on the road by a last-second field goal. Kansas City reached the Super Bowl last year and won it all two years ago, and they will enter this year's postseason with the type of talent and experience needed for another deep run.

Even if the Tennessee Titans clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over the Houston Texans in Week 18, the Chiefs will clearly be a tough team to beat.