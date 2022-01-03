Frank Gore Open to NFL Return with Super Bowl Contender After Boxing Fight vs. D-Will

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Frank Gore's boxing debut didn't go as expected, so he's ready to hop back onto the gridiron.

Gore told TMZ Sports before his loss to Deron Williams in December that he would welcome a return to an NFL team before the start of this season's playoffs and said he's in the "best shape [he's] ever been in."

"Whatever team ... pushing for that Super Bowl run, I'm ready to go with. Nah, I'm not done. If a Super Bowl-contending team called, I'm all-in," said Gore, who said he weighed 209 pounds the day before the bout.

The 38-year-old turned down chances to join teams in training camp in order to see his stepson play college football at Wisconsin and take an exhibition boxing match against Williams, a former NBA All-Star guard.

The move into the boxing ring didn't pay dividends, with Gore losing the bout via split decision and generally looking very much like a football player trying to box rather than a natural boxer.

Gore played 16 NFL seasons and is third on the all-time leading rushing list with 16,000 yards. He most recently played for the New York Jets in 2020.