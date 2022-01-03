Jaylen Brown Scores Career-High 50 Points in Celtics' OT Win Over Magic

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown went off for a career-high 50 points in Sunday's 116-111 overtime win against the Orlando Magic at the TD Garden. He scored 21 of his points in the fourth quarter to help Boston rally from a late 14-point deficit.

Brown shot 19-of-29 from the field with five three-pointers and added 11 rebounds. He surpassed his previous career-high of 46 points, which he set earlier this season in October against the New York Knicks. Boston improved to 18-19 with the victory.

The Celtics were playing without leading scorer Jayson Tatum, who hasn't played since Christmas Day after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols. Besides Brown's stellar performance, Boston also got 21 points from Dennis Schroder and 17 from Marcus Smart. They both added seven assists apiece. No other player on the team scored in double figures.

The Magic had five double-digit scorers in the loss, led by Terrence Ross' 33 points off the bench. Veteran guard Gary Harris added 23. Orlando was also without its leading scorer in Cole Anthony, who sat with a nagging ankle issue.

Brown has been on a tear as of late and has now scored over 20 points in nine consecutive games. He was hot to start the year but missed time earlier this season because of a hamstring injury. He looks to be fully recovered and is playing some of the best basketball of his six-year career.

Brown and the Celtics will have a few days to rest before returning to action against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.