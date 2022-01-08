Titans' Derrick Henry Not Activated Off Injured Reserve for Week 18 vs. Texans

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry will not return for the team's Week 18 showdown against the Houston Texans as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury.

The Titans opted not to activate Henry on Saturday ahead of Sunday's game in Houston. He was previously designated to return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day window in which the club could choose to activate him.

Henry suffered a broken bone in his foot in Week 8, which required surgery early in November. Despite some initial projections that he would miss the rest of the year, he worked his way back from the injury to put himself in position to return for the postseason.

It would be a significant boost considering Henry's impact on the field. He led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, posting 2,027 rushing yards in 2020 for the fifth-best season in league history.

The All-Pro kept it up through the first half of 2021 with 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns through eight games, leading the NFL in each category at the time of the injury.

D'Onta Foreman has emerged from a crowded group to become a reliable runner for the Titans, but it's still a major step down from a healthy Henry.

The Titans can clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Texans.